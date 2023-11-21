Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) Deployment Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) Deployment Closing Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    231121-N-SS900-1077 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2023) Chilean Navy submarine CS Carrera (SS 22) Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Sven Barckhahn, speaks to U.S. and Chilean Sailors during the 2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) deployment closing ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Nov. 21, 2023. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 17:41
    VIRIN: 231121-N-SS900-1077
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, 2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) Deployment Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chile
    submarine
    DESI 2023

