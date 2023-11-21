231121-N-SS900-1077 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2023) Chilean Navy submarine CS Carrera (SS 22) Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Sven Barckhahn, speaks to U.S. and Chilean Sailors during the 2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) deployment closing ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Nov. 21, 2023. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 17:41 Photo ID: 8144431 VIRIN: 231121-N-SS900-1077 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 844 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) Deployment Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.