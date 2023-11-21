Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCC firefighters remember 9/11 [Image 3 of 3]

    DSCC firefighters remember 9/11

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Cindy Pray 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Old Glory waves.

    The American flag extends from a ladder truck over Roosevelt Avenue at the Defense Supply Center Columbus fire station September 11, in memory of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.

    Firefighters with Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management - Columbus Fire and Emergency Services raised the flag at 8:46 a.m., the time the north tower of the World Trade Center was struck, and, along with a set of bunker gear, the personal protective equipment used by firefighters, remained on display until 10:28 a.m., the time the north tower collapsed.

