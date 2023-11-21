Old Glory waves.
The American flag extends from a ladder truck over Roosevelt Avenue at the Defense Supply Center Columbus fire station September 11, in memory of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.
Firefighters with Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management - Columbus Fire and Emergency Services raised the flag at 8:46 a.m., the time the north tower of the World Trade Center was struck, and, along with a set of bunker gear, the personal protective equipment used by firefighters, remained on display until 10:28 a.m., the time the north tower collapsed.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8144130
|VIRIN:
|230911-D-D0441-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSCC firefighters remember 9/11 [Image 3 of 3], by Cindy Pray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCC firefighters remember 9/11
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT