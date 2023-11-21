Old Glory waves.



The American flag extends from a ladder truck over Roosevelt Avenue at the Defense Supply Center Columbus fire station September 11, in memory of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.



Firefighters with Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management - Columbus Fire and Emergency Services raised the flag at 8:46 a.m., the time the north tower of the World Trade Center was struck, and, along with a set of bunker gear, the personal protective equipment used by firefighters, remained on display until 10:28 a.m., the time the north tower collapsed.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 14:50 Photo ID: 8144130 VIRIN: 230911-D-D0441-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSCC firefighters remember 9/11 [Image 3 of 3], by Cindy Pray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.