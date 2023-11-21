Firefighters with Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management - Columbus Fire and Emergency Services prepare the American flag for display on a ladder truck at the Defense Supply Center Columbus fire station September 11, in memory of those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.
The flag was raised at 8:46 a.m., the time the north tower of the World Trade Center was struck, and, along with a set of bunker gear, the personal protective equipment used by firefighters, remained on display until 10:28 a.m., the time the north tower collapsed.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 14:50
|Photo ID:
|8144128
|VIRIN:
|230911-D-DM952-1002
|Resolution:
|1995x1496
|Size:
|556.82 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSCC firefighters remember 9/11 [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCC firefighters remember 9/11
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT