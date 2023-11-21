DSCC firefighters remember 9/11

Bunker gear, the personal protective equipment used by firefighters, is displayed on a ladder truck at the Defense Supply Center Columbus fire station September 11.



Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management - Columbus Fire and Emergency Services held a tribute with a flag raising and stair climb in honor of all those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.



At 8:46 a.m., the time the north tower of the World Trade Center was struck, the firefighters raised the American flag from a ladder truck, extended over Roosevelt Avenue in front of the fire station. The flag, along with a set of bunker gear remained on display until 10:28 a.m., the time the north tower collapsed.

