    DSCC firefighters remember 9/11 [Image 2 of 3]

    DSCC firefighters remember 9/11

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Bunker gear, the personal protective equipment used by firefighters, is displayed on a ladder truck at the Defense Supply Center Columbus fire station September 11.

    Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management - Columbus Fire and Emergency Services held a tribute with a flag raising and stair climb in honor of all those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago.

    At 8:46 a.m., the time the north tower of the World Trade Center was struck, the firefighters raised the American flag from a ladder truck, extended over Roosevelt Avenue in front of the fire station. The flag, along with a set of bunker gear remained on display until 10:28 a.m., the time the north tower collapsed.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 14:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSCC firefighters remember 9/11 [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DefenseSupplyCenterColumbus
    #DLALandandMaritime
    #PatriotDay #NeverForget

