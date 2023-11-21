Defense Logistics Agency Columbus Fire and Emergency Services personnel enter the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center to assist simulated wounded personnel during an active shooter exercise Aug. 17. Defense Supply Center Columbus conducted the exercise to test the installation’s emergency response procedures.



The exercise demonstrated the knowledge and skills of DSCC first responders as well as that of its law enforcement partners displaying their joint command and control capabilities and operational support during an emergency.



From left: Joe Dougher, DLA Columbus Fire and Emergency Services firefighter/paramedic; Joe Cavalero, DLA Columbus Fire and Emergency Services firefighter/paramedic; and Riley Whitaker, DLA Columbus Fire and Emergency Services firefighter/emergency medical technician.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 14:31 Photo ID: 8144127 VIRIN: 230817-D-DM952-1007 Resolution: 7040x4908 Size: 4.26 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSCC first responders, workforce refine emergency action plans during active shooter exercise [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.