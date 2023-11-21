DSCC first responders, workforce refine emergency action plans during active shooter exercise

Defense Logistics Agency Police Lt. Richard Holmes, Sgt. Robert McCusker and fellow police officers conduct a systematic sweep of the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center during an active shooter exercise Aug. 17. Defense Supply Center Columbus conducted the exercise to test the installation’s emergency response procedures.



The exercise demonstrated the knowledge and skills of DSCC first responders as well as that of its law enforcement partners displaying their joint command and control capabilities and operational support during an emergency.

