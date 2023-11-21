DSCC first responders, workforce refine emergency action plans during active shooter exercise

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Police Lt. Richard Holmes, Sgt. Robert McCusker and fellow...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Defense Logistics Agency Police Lt. Richard Holmes, Sgt. Robert McCusker and fellow police officers conduct a systematic sweep of the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center during an active shooter exercise Aug. 17. Defense Supply Center Columbus conducted the exercise to test the installation’s emergency response procedures. The exercise demonstrated the knowledge and skills of DSCC first responders as well as that of its law enforcement partners displaying their joint command and control capabilities and operational support during an emergency. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Defense Supply Center Columbus’ emergency response procedures were put to the test during a full-scale active shooter exercise Aug. 17.



The exercise incorporated first responder protocols, shelter-in-place drills and lockdown actions at installation buildings and access points as participating agencies practiced operational responses in real time.



Glynn Pleasant, the installation’s Emergency Operations manager, created an authentic scenario to assess the capability of DSCC to respond to and recover from an event that could result in casualties or potential damage to critical assets.



The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime workforce reacted to a simulated active shooter incident inside the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center, while base security and emergency personnel established control of the situation. Defense Finance and Accounting Service – Columbus and the Ohio National Guard also participated in the lockdown and responded according to their established emergency action plans.



Amanda Porter, a customer account specialist with DLA Land Customer Operations, was one of many associates in the area breached. For her, it was an eye-opening experience to how quickly things can change.



“I have participated in several active shooter exercises but none to this extent,” she said. “It’s usually just a ‘hear the loud voice alarm and hide’ kind of drill. This was much more thought provoking. It showed how fast things change and how your exit can be gone in a second,” noting how she had to take cover quickly because her only exit had been cut off.



"I’m glad that I got to be part of this and encourage everyone to plan multiple routes and hiding places,” she added. “No matter what you think you will do in this situation, when you are there in the middle of it, even in an exercise, it won’t be how you think it will.”



As the workforce implemented the Run, Hide, Fight protocol, base security and emergency personnel demonstrated their control capabilities during an emergency situation.



DLA Police Chief Marco Schmigotzki said the exercise was a positive experience highlighting the knowledge and skills of DSCC first responders while reinforcing ongoing partnerships with outside agencies.



“Anytime we can get together and train with our local law enforcement partners is a good thing,” Schmigotzki said. “Communication is key, and our officers demonstrated excellent radio discipline and positive contact with outside agencies.”



About 10 DLA police officers responded to the scene and were able to neutralize the threat in just over five minutes from the time they received the call, he said.



Whitehall Police Department responded and were on scene to assist. DLA Police were also in communication with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



“Although this exercise went well, it’s important to note that every situation is fluid,” he added. “We need to continue training, even the things we do well, because every encounter will bring different variables.”



For DLA Columbus Fire and Emergency Services the exercise was a success as well. Executing a rapid response, team members were able to mitigate challenges and simulate the treatment of five role players.



DLA Columbus Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Chief Paul Alexander said the team was aware there was an exercise but was not given any details prior to the event.



“In a real situation, we never know what we are going to face until we arrive on scene,” he said. “This allowed our team members to use their critical thinking skills and adapt to an ever-changing environment. It’s a skill set all firefighters must have to be successful.”



Designated evaluators and base leadership were on site throughout the exercise to monitor progress and identify opportunities for further training.



Pleasant said he plans for more complex scenarios in the future.



“The overarching goal is to ensure we have a workforce that is prepared to respond to any hazard they might face,” he said. “A well trained and exercised workforce will respond quicker and more efficiently.”