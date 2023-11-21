U.S. Marine Corps Osprey Lands on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

231127-N- PV401-2070 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2023) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Dragons” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VRM) 265, attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

