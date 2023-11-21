Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Osprey Lands on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Marine Corps Osprey Lands on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    231127-N-PV401-2069 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2023) An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Dragons” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VRM) 265, attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 07:22
    Photo ID: 8143546
    VIRIN: 231127-N-PV401-2069
    Resolution: 3965x2832
    Size: 558.34 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Osprey Lands on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Corps Osprey Lands on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Mooring Line Maintenance
    U.S. Marine Corps Osprey Lands on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Aircraft Carrier
    CVN 70

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT