231127-N-PQ495-1027 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Diamonique Rockwell, a native of Albany, Georgia, conducts maintenance on mooring lines on the fantail aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 07:22 Photo ID: 8143547 VIRIN: 231127-N-PV401-1027 Resolution: 4195x2360 Size: 560.88 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Mooring Line Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.