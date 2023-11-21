Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Mooring Line Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Mooring Line Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    231127-N-PQ495-1027 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Diamonique Rockwell, a native of Albany, Georgia, conducts maintenance on mooring lines on the fantail aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailor Conducts Mooring Line Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

