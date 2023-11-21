Senior leaders from U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, the U.S. Embassy and Tanzania People's Defence Force pose for pictures following a closing ceremony for a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) with U.S. special operations forces in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Nov. 17, 2023. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 03:56 Photo ID: 8143380 VIRIN: 231117-F-RP963-1210 Resolution: 6006x3996 Size: 12 MB Location: DAR ES SALAAM, TZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tommy Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.