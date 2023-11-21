NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET

U.S. Navy CAPT Scott Fentress, left, director of operations assigned to Special Operations Command Africa, congratulates members of Tanzania People's Defence Force following the closing ceremony for a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) with U.S. special operations forces in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Nov. 17, 2023. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes)

