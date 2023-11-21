Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET [Image 3 of 5]

    NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET

    DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Tanzania Marine Special Forces members host a closing ceremony following a Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) with U.S. special operations forces in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Nov. 17, 2023. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 03:56
    Photo ID: 8143392
    VIRIN: 231117-F-RP963-1184
    Resolution: 5867x3840
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: DAR ES SALAAM, TZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tommy Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET
    NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET
    NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET
    NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET
    NSW operators, Tanzania Marine Special Forces close out JCET

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOF
    Special Operations Forces
    4CTCS
    SOCAFRICA
    Special Operations Command Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT