Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023 [Image 12 of 14]

    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, awards a glass plaque to a 3rd Quarter Award recipient at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 17, 2023. The awards are presented quarterly to recognize members at Misawa who display hard work and dedication to the installation and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 8143328
    VIRIN: 231117-F-TG061-1107
    Resolution: 6479x4319
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023
    Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TeamMisawa #WingQuarterAwards #MisawaMission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT