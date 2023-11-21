Misawa 3rd Quarter Awards 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, awards a glass plaque to a 3rd Quarter Award recipient at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 17, 2023. The awards are presented quarterly to recognize members at Misawa who display hard work and dedication to the installation and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

Date Taken: 11.17.2023
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP