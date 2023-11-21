The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is constructing an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) warehouse on Gwangju Air Base, South Korea. Pictured is a standard hot water distribution pipe with insulation used for heating. The u-shape, called an expansion loop, prevents the chance of the pipe leaking over time as the pipes expand from the heat. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 21:04
|Photo ID:
|8143155
|VIRIN:
|231127-A-QR280-1037
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
