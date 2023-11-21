Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is constructing an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) warehouse on Gwangju Air Base, South Korea. Pictured is a standard hot water distribution pipe with insulation used for heating. The u-shape, called an expansion loop, prevents the chance of the pipe leaking over time as the pipes expand from the heat. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

