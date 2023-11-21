The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is constructing an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) warehouse on Gwangju Air Base, South Korea. The facility is one of three around the peninsula currently under construction that will provide vehicle space to fix and maintain airfields. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 21:04
|Photo ID:
|8143153
|VIRIN:
|231127-A-QR280-1029
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
