Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation [Image 4 of 5]

    Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Mr. Kim, U Kon, resident engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (left), briefs Col. Heather Levy, commander (middle), and Jamie Hagio, Construction Division Chief, at an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) warehouse under construction on Gwangju Air Base, South Korea. The facility is one of three around the peninsula currently under construction that will provide vehicle space to fix and maintain airfields. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 21:04
    Photo ID: 8143154
    VIRIN: 231127-A-QR280-1033
    Resolution: 4329x2889
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation
    Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation
    Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation
    Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation
    Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    construction
    MILCON
    ADR
    USACE Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT