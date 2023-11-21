Army engineers construct airfield damage warehouse on Korean military installation

Mr. Kim, U Kon, resident engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (left), briefs Col. Heather Levy, commander (middle), and Jamie Hagio, Construction Division Chief, at an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) warehouse under construction on Gwangju Air Base, South Korea. The facility is one of three around the peninsula currently under construction that will provide vehicle space to fix and maintain airfields. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
