    Pacific Missile Range Facility Hosts a Retirement Ceremony for MA1 William Topping. [Image 5 of 5]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Hosts a Retirement Ceremony for MA1 William Topping.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231117-N-LZ409-1017 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 17, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Topping poses for a photo with his son and fellow Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, during his retirement ceremony, after 22 years of service. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Hosts a Retirement Ceremony for MA1 William Topping. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Retirement
    PMRF

