Pacific Missile Range Facility Hosts a Retirement Ceremony for MA1 William Topping.

231117-N-LZ409-1017 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 17, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Topping poses for a photo with his son and fellow Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, during his retirement ceremony, after 22 years of service. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

