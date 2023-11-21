Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Hosts a Retirement Ceremony for MA1 William Topping. [Image 1 of 5]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Hosts a Retirement Ceremony for MA1 William Topping.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231117-N-LZ409-1253 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 17, 2023) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, salute for the parading of colors during a retirement ceremony for Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Topping, after 22 years of service. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 8143015
    VIRIN: 231117-N-LZ409-1253
    Resolution: 2940x1957
    Size: 323.84 KB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Retirement
    PMRF

