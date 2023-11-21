231117-N-LZ409-1307 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 17, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class William Topping is piped ashore for the final time during his retirement ceremony, after 22 years of service. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 8143018 VIRIN: 231117-N-LZ409-1307 Resolution: 4528x3014 Size: 792.5 KB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Hosts a Retirement Ceremony for MA1 William Topping. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.