    Security Personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete Training. [Image 4 of 4]

    Security Personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete Training.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231115-N-LZ409-1110 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 15, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Grant Maseveg, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, responds to a simulated active shooter during an active shooter drill. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete Training. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF

