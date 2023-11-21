231115-N-LZ409-1161 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 15, 2023) Security personnel assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, respond to a simulated gate-runner during a drill. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8142997
|VIRIN:
|231115-N-LZ409-1161
|Resolution:
|3285x2186
|Size:
|439.7 KB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete Training. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT