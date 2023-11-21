231115-N-LZ409-1161 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 15, 2023) Security personnel assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, respond to a simulated gate-runner during a drill. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

Date Taken: 11.15.2023
Date Posted: 11.29.2023
Photo ID: 8142997
Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
This work, Security Personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete Training, by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.