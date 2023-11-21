Security Personnel at Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete Training.

231115-N-LZ409-1071 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 15, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Grant Maseveg, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, examines a victim during an active shooter drill. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

