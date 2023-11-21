Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy [Image 43 of 44]

    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Work by contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., to place World War II-era buildings on new foundation areas is shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Overall, four buildings were moved previously on in the spring of 2023. The contractors relocated and repaired four barracks buildings, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan was to relocate the buildings to the new locations, lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by the end of 2023. This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history that barracks buildings were moved and saved like this. The buildings were originally constructed in 1942 when the “New Camp” at then-Camp McCoy was built during World War II. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 8142862
    VIRIN: 231128-A-OK556-7939
    Resolution: 4409x2714
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy [Image 44 of 44], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy
    Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Story: Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works
    World War II-era barracks
    restoring historical buildings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT