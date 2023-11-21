Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy

Work by contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., to place World War II-era buildings on new foundation areas is shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Overall, four buildings were moved previously on in the spring of 2023. The contractors relocated and repaired four barracks buildings, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan was to relocate the buildings to the new locations, lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by the end of 2023. This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history that barracks buildings were moved and saved like this. The buildings were originally constructed in 1942 when the “New Camp” at then-Camp McCoy was built during World War II. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

