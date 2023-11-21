Photo Story: Contractors finish moving World War II-era barracks buildings to new foundations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work by contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., to place World War...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work by contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., to place World War II-era buildings on new foundation areas is shown Nov. 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Overall, four buildings were moved previously on in the spring of 2023. The contractors relocated and repaired four barracks buildings, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan was to relocate the buildings to the new locations, lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by the end of 2023. This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history that barracks buildings were moved and saved like this. The buildings were originally constructed in 1942 when the “New Camp” at then-Camp McCoy was built during World War II. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work by contractors with JMJ Construction of New Lisbon, Wis., to place World War II-era buildings on new foundation areas is shown Nov. 22 and 28, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Overall, four buildings were moved previously on in the spring of 2023. The contractors relocated and repaired four barracks buildings, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



The plan was to relocate the buildings to the new locations, lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by the end of 2023.



This was the first time in Fort McCoy's history that barracks buildings were moved and saved like this.



Looking back at Fort McCoy’s history, all four of the buildings were originally built 81 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. An article in the Aug. 28, 1942, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper discussed the actual construction of the cantonment area and these buildings.



“Actual building and grading operations for the erection of the hundreds of buildings began March 20, 1942, although the original survey by a corps of engineers was made in July 1941. Authorization for construction was given by the War Department on Feb. 9, 1942.”



The article also states, “Each of the new buildings is of the most modern military design for comfort and welfare of the Soldiers. All are equipped with the latest of scientific appliances. The first Soldiers to move into the new area were the Camp McCoy Military Police. Hundreds of mechanics of every type and description were employed to grade and construct the hundreds of buildings, warehouses, recreation centers, chapels, and other necessary buildings. A few months ago, this new camp site was a countryside consisting of beautiful hills and valleys studded with scrub oak, jack pine, and wild grass. Today it is one of the finest military camps in the world.”



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”