6th ARW STEP promotes AGE craftsman

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief, delivers remarks during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 29, 2023. Kounlavong was one of two 6th ARW STEP promotees; he was recognized for his technical expertise, wealth of experience, ability to lead, direct and communicate the dynamic nature of the mission to his peers and subordinates. Kounlavong’s dedication to learning through both professional military and postgraduate education brought unmatched knowledge back to the AGE unit, uplifting his fellow craftsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

