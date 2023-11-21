Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW STEP promotes AGE craftsman [Image 1 of 4]

    6th ARW STEP promotes AGE craftsman

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Kounlavong, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, briefs 6th Air Refueling Wing leaders during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 29, 2023. Kounlavong was one of two 6th ARW STEP promotees; he was recognized for his technical expertise, wealth of experience, ability to lead, direct and communicate the dynamic nature of the mission to his peers and subordinates. Kounlavong’s dedication to learning through both professional military and postgraduate education brought unmatched knowledge back to the AGE unit, uplifting his fellow craftsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    This work, 6th ARW STEP promotes AGE craftsman [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion ceremony
    MacDill AFB
    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    Air Force
    PME
    STEP promote

