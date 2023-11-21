6th ARW STEP promotes AGE craftsman

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Kounlavong, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, center, poses for a photo with 6th Air Refueling Wing leaders and AGE flight members during a Stripes for Exceptional Performers (STEP) promotion ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 29, 2023. Kounlavong was one of two 6th ARW STEP promotees; he was recognized for his technical expertise, wealth of experience, ability to lead, direct and communicate the dynamic nature of the mission to his peers and subordinates. Kounlavong’s dedication to learning through both professional military and postgraduate education brought unmatched knowledge back to the AGE unit, uplifting his fellow craftsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Location: TAMPA, FL, US