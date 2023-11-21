Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack [Image 3 of 3]

    Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Beth Reece  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A CNN report features Project Dynamo founder and CEO Bryan Stern with a picture of Navy Cmdr. Kalina Bitter and other passengers who returned on her flight from Israel after they landed in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 16, 2023. Screenshot

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 13:46
    Photo ID: 8142492
    VIRIN: 231016-D-D0441-1008
    Resolution: 2460x1507
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack [Image 3 of 3], by Beth Reece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    terrorism
    Israel
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Navy reservist
    foreign travel

