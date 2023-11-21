Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack [Image 2 of 3]

    Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Beth Reece  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Navy Cmdr. Kalina Bitter stands in front of the small private plane that took her from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport to Madrid Oct. 14, 2023. Courtesy photo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 13:46
    Photo ID: 8142477
    VIRIN: 231014-D-D0441-1009
    Resolution: 1440x2560
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: TEL AVIV, IL
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack [Image 3 of 3], by Beth Reece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack
    Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack
    Trapped: Navy reservist escapes Israel after Hamas attack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    terrorism
    Israel
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Navy reservist
    foreign travel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT