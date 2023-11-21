Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder Road Condition - Amber [Image 1 of 8]

    Baumholder Road Condition - Amber

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Road conditions vary from normal to dangerous in Baumholder, Germany. Stay turned to AFN Kaiserslautern for updates. (U.S. Army Graphic by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 05:40
    Photo ID: 8141679
    VIRIN: 231129-A-JV318-1001
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 481.46 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Baumholder Road Condition - Amber [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

