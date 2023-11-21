Road conditions very from normal to dangerous in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Stay tuned to AFN Kaiserslautern for updates. (U.S. Army Graphic by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 05:39
|Photo ID:
|8141683
|VIRIN:
|231129-A-JV318-1005
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|485.8 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern Road Condition - Amber [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT