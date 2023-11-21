Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern Road Condition - Red [Image 6 of 8]

    Kaiserslautern Road Condition - Red

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Road Conditions are hazardous in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Stay tuned to AFN Kaiserslautern for updates. (U.S. Army Graphic by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 05:39
    Photo ID: 8141686
    VIRIN: 231129-A-JV318-1007
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 517.68 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Kaiserslautern Road Condition - Red [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Roads
    Red
    Snow
    winter
    Road Conditions

