231102-N-CV021-1011 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Cryptological Technician Technical 2nd Class Hanna Baughman, from Tucson, Arizona, stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Taiwan Strait, Nov. 2. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 23:52
|Photo ID:
|8141503
|VIRIN:
|231102-N-CV021-1011
|Resolution:
|6515x4343
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|TAIWAN STRAIT
|Hometown:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) stand watch in the combat information center in the Taiwan Strait [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tucson, Arizona Native Serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the East China Sea
