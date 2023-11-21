Tucson, Arizona Native Serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the East China Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 25, 2023) A Tucson, Arizona native and 2018 graduate of Pima Community College is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Hanna Baughman is a Cryptological Technician Technical, also known as a CTT. According to Baughman, CTTs are primarily responsible for managing the ship’s Electronic Warfare operations, including anti-ship missile defense. When she enlisted, Baughman said that she wanted to do something in the electronics field. She said that CTT appealed to her because it seemed to be the most critical for defense operations.



“Anti-ship missile defense is all about protecting our assets,” Baughman said. “We man a 24 hour watch to identify and track everything around us. We are constantly on alert and will be the first line of defense against a threat.”



Baughman joined the Navy in December 2020 after previously working as a Corrections Officer at the county jail in Tucson. She has been serving aboard the Rafael Peralta since April 2022. Baughman said she appreciates how this command does its best to make its Sailors lives enjoyable. The Rafael Peralta has an MWR committee who puts on several events a week for the crew.



“My favorite part of this job is the people I work with,” Baughman said. “They’ve become my family away from home. They make the underway time easier, the long work days shorter, and the time off is more enjoyable when spent with them.”



Baughman’s own family is well-acquainted with the military life. Her father retired from the Navy, one of her sisters was in the Navy for 10 years, and now both her sisters are in the Air Force reserves. She said that, while being in the military was standard for her family, she is the first member to be a forward deployed Sailor. Her favorite part about being in the Navy is that it has given her the opportunity to travel. She said she loves all the scenery in Japan and all the ramen she’s gotten to try. In her words, Japanese culture is rich and the locals are helpful and polite.



“I am so grateful for the port calls we’ve had and the experience of living in Japan,” Baughman said. “I wouldn’t have done any of this if it hadn’t been for the Navy.”



Baughman said that she has worked with many talented and bright individuals aboard the Rafael Peralta, each with their own area of expertise. She said she wants to carry some of those traits as she continues on with her military career.



“In this job there are things you can control, but even more that you can’t,” Baughman said. “I’ve learned more than anything to keep a positive mindset, do the best you can, and keep on going cause that’s the only way to get through it.”



Her next command will be the pre-commissioned USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128). She said that she plans to finish her bachelor degree at her next command and maybe start working on her masters.



“I’m very hopeful that I can help get the ship ready and take her out on her first deployment across the Atlantic,” Baughman said about the Ted Stevens.



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

