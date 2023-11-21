Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare breakfast for the crew in the Taiwan Strait [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare breakfast for the crew in the Taiwan Strait

    TAIWAN STRAIT

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231102-N-CV021-1052 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tucker McKean, from Wauseon, Ohio, prepares breakfast for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Taiwan Strait, Nov. 2. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 23:52
    Photo ID: 8141504
    VIRIN: 231102-N-CV021-1052
    Resolution: 6378x4252
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: TAIWAN STRAIT
    Hometown: WAUSEON, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare breakfast for the crew in the Taiwan Strait [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) stand watch in the combat information center in the Taiwan Strait
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare breakfast for the crew in the Taiwan Strait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT