Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare breakfast for the crew in the Taiwan Strait

231102-N-CV021-1052 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tucker McKean, from Wauseon, Ohio, prepares breakfast for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Taiwan Strait, Nov. 2. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 23:52
|Photo ID:
|8141504
|VIRIN:
|231102-N-CV021-1052
|Resolution:
|6378x4252
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|TAIWAN STRAIT
|Hometown:
|WAUSEON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
