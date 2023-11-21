Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare breakfast for the crew in the Taiwan Strait

231102-N-CV021-1052 TAIWAN STRAIT (Nov. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tucker McKean, from Wauseon, Ohio, prepares breakfast for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the Taiwan Strait, Nov. 2. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 Location: TAIWAN STRAIT Hometown: WAUSEON, OH, US