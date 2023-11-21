Naval Surface Force Completes 3rd Leadership Assessment Pilot

231101-N-NT811-1002 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 1, 2023) Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, Special Assistant to Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, conducts a test leadership assessment board as part of the Navy’s Leadership Assessment Program(NLAP).
NLAP is a professional development initiative being tested by the Naval Surface Force as is part of the (LAP-S) pilot. The goal of LAP-S is to enhance and augment the existing command qualification processes across the Surface Force. LAP-S unlocks a more complete and science-informed methodology in coaching leaders to ensure the best and most qualified leaders are developed for command.
(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)
Navy Leadership Assessment Program (NLAP) Enhances Surface Force Leadership
