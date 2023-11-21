Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Surface Force Completes 3rd Leadership Assessment Pilot [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    231101-N-NT811-1001 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 1, 2023) Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, Special Assistant to Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, conducts a test leadership assessment board as part of the Navy’s Leadership Assessment Program(NLAP).

    NLAP is a professional development initiative being tested by the Naval Surface Force as is part of the (LAP-S) pilot. The goal of LAP-S is to enhance and augment the existing command qualification processes across the Surface Force. LAP-S unlocks a more complete and science-informed methodology in coaching leaders to ensure the best and most qualified leaders are developed for command. 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

