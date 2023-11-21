Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol

    AT SEA

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kristin Heinkel 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625) secures an MH-65 helicopter to the flight deck while underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Oct. 21, 2023. Venturous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Kristin N. Heinkel)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Location: AT SEA
    Hometown: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Kristin Heinkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Venturous
    Coast Guard
    MH-65
    USCGC Venturous

