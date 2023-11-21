The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625) secures an MH-65 helicopter to the flight deck while underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Oct. 21, 2023. Venturous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Kristin N. Heinkel)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8141093
|VIRIN:
|231021-G-AE791-7297
|Resolution:
|1436x1915
|Size:
|771.46 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Hometown:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Kristin Heinkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT