Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Brenden Kelley, the executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625) stands on the bridge during a southbound transit through the Panama Canal, Sept. 26, 2023. Venturous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Karen L. Kutkiewicz)
