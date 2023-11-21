Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol

    PANAMA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kristin Heinkel 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Brenden Kelley, the executive officer of Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625) stands on the bridge during a southbound transit through the Panama Canal, Sept. 26, 2023. Venturous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Karen L. Kutkiewicz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 8141041
    VIRIN: 230926-G-AE791-7927
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 419.39 KB
    Location: PA
    Hometown: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Kristin Heinkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol
    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Panama Canal
    Venturous
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Venturous

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT