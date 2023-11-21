Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Ensign Kristin Heinkel 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Patrick Mooneyham, a boatswain’s mate and officer of the deck assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625), oversees a helicopter in-flight refueling evolution off the coast of Key West, Florida, Nov. 9, 2023. Venturous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Karen L. Kutkiewicz)

