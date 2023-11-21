U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Patrick Mooneyham, a boatswain’s mate and officer of the deck assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC 625), oversees a helicopter in-flight refueling evolution off the coast of Key West, Florida, Nov. 9, 2023. Venturous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in St. Petersburg, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cmdr. Karen L. Kutkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8141064
|VIRIN:
|231109-G-AE791-1708
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|430.96 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Venturous conducts Eastern Pacific patrol [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Kristin Heinkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT