    JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs team closes SCITA Project [Image 5 of 5]

    JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs team closes SCITA Project

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Col. David Berrios, U.S. Southern Command's Security Cooperation Office Chief of Honduras, cuts a ribbon marking the completion of a cafeteria expansion project for the System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center during a closure ceremony for the center in Comayagua, Honduras, Nov. 27, 2023. Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Southern Command and the Honduras Ministries of Education and Agriculture partnered to donate $25,000 in construction materials to expand the school's cafeteria for approximately 300 low-income students receiving specialized technical education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

