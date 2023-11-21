Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs team closes SCITA Project [Image 3 of 5]

    JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs team closes SCITA Project

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo and U.S. Southern Command listen to students speak from the System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center during a closure ceremony for the center in Comayagua, Honduras, Nov. 27, 2023. Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Southern Command and the Honduras Ministries of Education and Agriculture partnered to donate $25,000 in construction materials to expand the school's cafeteria for approximately 300 low-income students receiving specialized technical education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

