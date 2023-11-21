Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo and U.S. Southern Command listen to students speak from the System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center during a closure ceremony for the center in Comayagua, Honduras, Nov. 27, 2023. Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Southern Command and the Honduras Ministries of Education and Agriculture partnered to donate $25,000 in construction materials to expand the school's cafeteria for approximately 300 low-income students receiving specialized technical education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 14:35
|Photo ID:
|8141051
|VIRIN:
|231127-F-RU464-2081
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs team closes SCITA Project [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
