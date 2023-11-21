JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs team closes SCITA Project

Col. David Berrios, U.S. Southern Command's Security Cooperation Office Chief of Honduras, speaks with students from the System of Technological and Agricultural Innovation Center during a closure ceremony for the center in Comayagua, Honduras, Nov. 27, 2023. Joint Task Force-Bravo, U.S. Southern Command and the Honduras Ministries of Education and Agriculture partnered to donate $25,000 in construction materials to expand the school's cafeteria for approximately 300 low-income students receiving specialized technical education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

