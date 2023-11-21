Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Football vs UNLV 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    USAFA Football vs UNLV 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy's Dylan Carson runs the ball during their last home game of the season against University of Nevada, Las Vegas at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. on November 18, 2023. The Falcons lost to the Rebels 31-27. (U.S Air Force Photo by Adalyn Greene)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:21
    Photo ID: 8140679
    VIRIN: 231118-F-IU057-1021
    Resolution: 3593x2399
    Size: 1020.52 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Air Force Academy
    Football
    USAFA
    UNLV

