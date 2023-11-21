U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy's Dylan Carson runs the ball during their last home game of the season against University of Nevada, Las Vegas at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. on November 18, 2023. The Falcons lost to the Rebels 31-27. (U.S Air Force Photo by Adalyn Greene)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8140679
|VIRIN:
|231118-F-IU057-1021
|Resolution:
|3593x2399
|Size:
|1020.52 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Football vs UNLV 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT