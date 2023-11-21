U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy's Dylan Carson runs the ball during their last home game of the season against University of Nevada, Las Vegas at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. on November 18, 2023. The Falcons lost to the Rebels 31-27. (U.S Air Force Photo by Adalyn Greene)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:21 Photo ID: 8140680 VIRIN: 231118-F-IU057-1022 Resolution: 3429x2289 Size: 1013.29 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Football vs UNLV 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.