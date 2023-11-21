U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy's John Lee Eldridge III runs the ball during their last home game of the season against University of Nevada, Las Vegas at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. on November 18, 2023. The Falcons lost to the Rebels 31-27. (U.S Air Force Photo by Adalyn Greene)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:21 Photo ID: 8140677 VIRIN: 231118-F-IU057-1018 Resolution: 1160x1737 Size: 393.16 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Football vs UNLV 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.