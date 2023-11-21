An American Kestral, named Gauge, was rescued from a production building at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. He was captured in the building, rehabilitated by a local rescue, and released back to an open area close to where he was found. (Olin Winchester)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 08:37 Photo ID: 8140502 VIRIN: 231128-A-A0796-1002 Resolution: 509x409 Size: 33.97 KB Location: LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch [Image 4 of 4], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.