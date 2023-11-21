An American Kestral, named Gauge, was rescued from a production building at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. He was captured in the building, rehabilitated by a local rescue, and released back to an open area close to where he was found. (Olin Winchester)
From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch
