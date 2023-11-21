Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch [Image 4 of 4]

    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch

    LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    An American Kestral, named Gauge, was rescued from a production building at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. He was captured in the building, rehabilitated by a local rescue, and released back to an open area close to where he was found. (Olin Winchester)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 8140502
    VIRIN: 231128-A-A0796-1002
    Resolution: 509x409
    Size: 33.97 KB
    Location: LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MO, US
